People’s Party (PP) legislature for Kasungu North East Elias Wakuda Kamanga, and former minister of finance Sam Kandodo Banda on Saturday, were welcomed to the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), at the political rally held in Kamanga’s constituency.

The two were welcomed by the MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Apart from welcoming the two political giants, the MCP leader was also launching the Tambala Football Trophy, which is founded and financed by Wakuda Kamanga.

Speaking during the meeting, Kamanga said the MCP has all it takes to bail out the challenges the country is facing under the current leadership.

He said Malawians from his or other areas, have already expressed their interest of supporting the Party.

“Look on the Afrobarometer results, so as a mature politician, I have to follow what my people say,” said Kamanga.

The Afrobarometer results said that if the elections were held today, President Lazarus Chakwera would have become the President.

The results further said that Malawians have lost trust in the current leadership of President Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In his remarks, Chakwera said the door is open to anyone to join the MCP.

He told the gathering that MCP is ready revamp the country’s economy, and eliminate the problems Malawians are facing, especially if it voted into power.

However, government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the ruling DPP is unshaken with the Afrobarometer results, arguing that “Malawians know that the ruling DPP has done and is doing all its best to save their lives.”