By Nenenji Mlangeni

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Afrobarometer —an independent pan-African research network—has ruled out the possibility of them doing May 21 2019 pre-tripartite election survey for Malawi.

In 2014, Afrobarometer’s poll predicted correctly that the now ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would win elections in that year, ousting the then governing People’s Party.

Boniface Dulani, Afrobarometer Southern Africa Operations Manager on Monday disclosed that Malawi was not part of their current cycle of the regular survey.

“Afrobarometer hasn’t done any survey and it is not doing any survey until early 2020. Afrobarometer has its own schedule which does not necessarily follow that of elections of any country,” he said.

The organisation operates in some 35 countries in Africa and is focusing on a seventh cycle elsewhere.

Dulani said their focus is not only on elections but broad including governance issues, adding that they rarely do survey a few months before and after elections. Donors can fund such surveys in some cases.

Afrobarometer operates in countries such as Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Egypt, eSwatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Zambia, Benin, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Because the instrument asks a standard set of questions, countries can be systematically compared.

Trends in public attitudes are tracked over time. Results are shared with decision-makers, policy advocates, civic educators, journalists, researchers, donors and investors, as well as average Africans who wish to become more informed and active citizens