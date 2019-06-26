Agricultural Transformation Initiatives bails out Malawi’s NRC needy students with scholarships

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Agricultural Transformation Initiative through Rotary Club of Lilongwe on Tuesday unveiled US$25,000 Scholarship grants to Natural Resources College (NRC), a constituent college of Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural resources (LUANAR).

The grant is expected to benefit about 14 able needy students from the college who had struggles with tuitions fees to finish their studies.

Rob Henning, ATI’s Foundation for a Smoke-Free World Director for Agriculture & Economic Diversification Program told The Maravi Post that the grants are to build capacity among Malawi students on agricultural transformation.

Henning said the program is designed to encourage agriculture education hence the scholarship to high learning institutions in Malawi

He therefore disclosed that months to come will again unveil another fellowship program

“We are impressed with the program hence months to come will introduce Masters and PhD programs which Malawians student will have opportunities to student in South Africa and USA.

“About US$3million has been put aside for three years which Malawians student will be able to access funds for their students abroad,” says Henning.

George Mwale, Outgoing President for Rotary Club of Lilongwe assured ATI of proper management of the grants be channeled to intended purposes.

Food Nutrition and Livehood Security’s NRC student Mulinde who has also selected for attachment program in Israel lauded ATI for the timely intervention that helped him to finish his studies at the college.