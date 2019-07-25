Agriculture Transformation opens up new fellowship, scholarship for Malawi students

By Patience Abeck

NEW YORK–(MaraviPost)- The Agricultural Transformation Initiative (ATI) has awarded a grant to the Institute of International Education, Inc. (IIE) for the launch of the pilot Fellowship and Scholarship Fund (FSF).

This new initiative is designed to strengthen capacity in research areas related to agricultural transformation in Malawi.

The FSF will be designed, implemented, and administered by IIE in coordination with the Lilongwe University of Agriculture & Natural Resources (LUANAR).

The fund will support more than 20 fellowships and scholarships for graduate study and postdoctoral research in the United States or South Africa.

“This programis providing graduate students and postdoctoral researchers the opportunity to study internationally in high-priority disciplines,” said Candida Nakhumwa, ATI’s Country Director for Malawi.

“The goal is to help educate students about innovations in the various sectors that can be applied in Malawi to help the country’s economy become less dependent on tobacco crops and contribute to the transformation of the agricultural sector.”

The FSF offers opportunities for study and research in the following disciplines:agriculture, business, data science, ecology and environment, economics, and engineering.

Citizens and residents of Malawi are welcome to apply for the ATI FSF for graduate study or postdoctoral research in the United States or South Africa.

Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree or doctorate depending on the desired program.

Applications are due by October 17, 2019. For more information, please visit the website at www.iie.org/ATI or email ATI@iie.org.

“IIE has a long history facilitating student exchange through its work with programs such as the Fulbright Student Program,the Adobe Creativity Scholarships Program, and the Chevron International REACH Scholarship Program.

These programs, like the ATI Fellowship and Scholarship Fund, contribute to the circulation of knowledge and provide opportunities for students and postdocs to arrive at creative, research-based solutions to challenges,” notes Allan Goodman, President and CEO of IIE.

The Agricultural Transformation Initiative (ATI) is a core pillar of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, an independent, US 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the purpose of improving global health by ending smoking in this generation.

Recognizing that the Foundation’s mission entails an accelerated decline in global tobacco demand, the ATI aims to support diversification of tobacco-dependent economies.

For a century, IIE has been a world leader in international education.

IIEworks to build more peaceful and equitable societies by advancing scholarship, building economies, and promoting access to opportunity.