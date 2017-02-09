BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)—The Malawi Electoral Commission has been told to tread carefully on its laissez fair approach in preparing for the 2019 general elections.

The Electoral Commission is the only legally recognized body to run elections in Malawi and it is mandated to discharge its duties independently.

However, during the meeting the Electoral Commission had with delegates from different political parties in the country, the Chairperson Dr Jane Ansah told the parties that they will use register from National Registration Bureau (NRB) to use it as its own register.

“It is cost effective to use NRB as the process is the same,” said Ansah adding that if NRB delays in their operation, then we have alternative methods to come up with own registration.

But speaking in an interview, UDF spokesman Ken Ndanga cautioned the body to tread carefully to avoid being taken unawares with circumstances.

“The Electoral Commission has not been decisive as to whether they will use NRB data and we are only cautioning them to be decisive,” said Ndanga.

Some quarters are not confident with the composition of the Electoral Commission as most members are pro the ruling party. The Chairperson of the Commission is also regarded as a DPP stooge as she served as an Attorney General during the late Bingu administration