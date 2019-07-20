By John Saukira

The Africa Institute for Capacity Development (AICD), Gauteng, South Africa is conducting Total Quality Management in airport security from 8-19 July in Lilongwe, Malawi.

AICD Admission Officer, Alexander Njikho, in an interview said Quality Management in Airport Security is a practical course and provides guidance to aviation security personnel at a managerial level on quality management in airport security and associated pro-active initiatives that are in accordance with QMS and airport industry leading practices.

He said airports are starting to focus more on satisfaction drivers and customer expectations, while also adopting new techniques and methodologies of other sectors, such as logistics, hospitality and telecommunications.

Total Quality Management (TQM) defines a management concept for long-term success through customer satisfaction.

In a TQM effort, all members of an organization participate in improving processes, services and their work culture with a goal to meet or exceed the expectations of their customers.

He said TQM is the ideal mechanism for airports to combine, coordinate and integrate the quality management initiatives in the diverse airport activities, while ensuring continuous quality improveme

AICD training institute offers short courses and tailor-made training, leadership development programs, consultancy and research services for over 10 years.

Today AICD is regarded by many globally as one of the most competent and reputable training institute with proud tradition of delivering training seminars beyond participants expectations at the most affordable price.

“We are rated as most affordable but delivering high quality training with head office at Kempton Park, Gauteng, South Africa. It offers short courses in Nine countries of Malawi, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Botswana, Swaziland, Nigeria and United Arab Emirates.

Modern airports have acknowledged the importance of ensuring a positive customer experience focusing on passenger satisfaction rankings and passenger spending, airports should review their strategies for the future to incorporate the concepts of TQM and customer experience.

Nyikho said Customer service and experience has evolved into an integral component of every airports strategy and has similar principles with TQM.