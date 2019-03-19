Airplane catches fire at Tehran's Mehrabad airport, all passengers evacuated safely

A plane caught fire during landing at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport on Tuesday, but emergency services managed to put out the fire without any injuries.

The fire began after the aircraft’s landing gear did not properly deploy. The pilot was forced to circle the airport while attempting to open the landing wheels, but eventually had to land the plane on its body, according to the Iranian Fars news agency.

According to RT Question More, the incident took place at around 9p.m. and 10 ambulances were despatched to the scene, Fars said.

There were about 100 people on board the plane, but emergency services managed to evacuate all of them.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand, the head of Iran’s emergency department confirmed that there had been no injuries.

The plane was a Fokker 100 belonging to Iran Air.