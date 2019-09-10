Ian-Ferrao is now Airtel East Africa – Regional Director

By Patience Abeck

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Africa, a leading telecommunications services provider with operations in 14 countries across Africa has appointedIan Ferrao as Regional Director of its East Africa business.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post says Ian Ferrao has more than 12 years of experience in senior management telecommunications roles in Africa.

Prior to joining Airtel Africa, he was the CEO of Vodacom Tanzania PLC, the CEO of Vodacom Lesotho and Chief Commercial Officer at Vodacom Business Africa. He holds a First Class Honours Degree in BSc Management Sciences from the Warwick Business School.

Commenting on this appointment, Raghunath Mandava, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are excited to welcome Ian as Regional Director for East Africa, which includes Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda. He brings a wealth of relevant telecommunications and mobile money experience within the region and will be an asset to the business.

“He will be part of the Africa Executive Committee based in Nairobi and will focus on driving growth across voice, data and mobile money in East Africa.”