BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)- One of Malawi’s leading telecomunication company, Airtel Malawi this week pleaded with its customers to remain calm in the face of erratic network caused by system upgrading it is conducting.

Airtel is upgrading its network infrastructure that started in May this year.

The company therefore admis it is facing challenges in the ongoing network upgrade exercise, which has compromised service delivery to subscribers.

On their part, Airtel subscribers claim the company’s services have been erratic since August.

The services include dropped calls, no network availability, and slow Internet, among others.

Airtel Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, acknowledged that the development is frustrating for customers using the company’s network, however said Airtel engineers are working nonstop to finalise the upgrade.

Kamoto said the network upgrade is the largest project the company has ever undertaken since its establishment in Malawi.

He added that the exercise includes replacement of old equipment with the new ones, and advanced technology on all Airtel towers.

“Bear with us a little longer, as we continue to work around the clock to improve your experiences. I would like to thank you all for your unwavering support, patience, and understanding rendered to us throughout this period.

“We truly do not take it for granted and I can assure you that we are almost through and very soon your experience on the Airtel network will be great again,” Kamoto said.

Kamoto said due to the upgrade exercise the company had to stop its expansion to the rest of the country in order to rectify some unforeseen system issues that erupted in the initial phase, including Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.