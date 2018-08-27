Airtel “Bandulo Bandulo surprises Blantyre’s Namiwawa Primary school teacher Hara with MK1m

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Blantyre’s Namiwawa Primary School female teacher Rhoda Hara emerged one of the two lucky weekly winners of MK1 million in the just launched Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion.
Hara was shocked when got communication that she won MK1 million on Monday during the first draw of the promotion at Airtel’s head office in the capital Lilongwe.
The female teacher expressed gratitude over the life time token saying will change her economic family for the better.
"I can't believe it! Its my first to win such large amount of money in a promotion. I would like to encourage other Airtel users to embrace Bandulo Bandulo promotion for surprises," delighted Hara
Airtel's Marketing Director, Frank Magombo told the news conference after the draw that there is overwhelming support from customers
Magombo said the promotion has also given the company to encourage subscribers to register their SIM cards a head of the due date in September.
Apart from two lucky millionaires, other 70 customers and 70 subscribers won MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers.
And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!
Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.
The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.
A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.
Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.
All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121.