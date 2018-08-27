Airtel “Bandulo Bandulo surprises Blantyre’s Namiwawa Primary school teacher Hara with MK1m

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Blantyre’s Namiwawa Primary School female teacher Rhoda Hara emerged one of the two lucky weekly winners of MK1 million in the just launched Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion.

Hara was shocked when got communication that she won MK1 million on Monday during the first draw of the promotion at Airtel’s head office in the capital Lilongwe.

The female teacher expressed gratitude over the life time token saying will change her economic family for the better.

“I can’t believe it! Its my first to win such large amount of money in a promotion. I would like to encourage other Airtel users to embrace Bandulo Bandulo promotion for surprises,” delighted Hara n

.Airtel’s Marketing Director, Frank Magombo told the news conference after the draw that there is overwhelming support from customers Magombo said the promotion has also given the company to encourage subscribers to register their SIM cards a head of the due date in September. Apart from two lucky millionaires, other 70 customers and 70 subscribers won MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers. Launched on August 15, the promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic

cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International

or roaming bundle.