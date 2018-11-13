Airtel Bandulo Bandulo turns Nkhatabay pieceworker into a millionaire

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The ongoing Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion continues to transform customers economically by turning them into millionaires over night with the purchase of bundles.
Gift Jossam, Nkhotakota pieceworker along side Thyolo’s Nakambwe primary school teacher Cosmas Mulo emerged 23r and 24th millionaires during the 12 draw of the promotion on Monday.
Airtel’s Corporate Communications & CSR Manager Norah Chavula-Chirwa told reporters after the draw that the company was still exited with the promotion saying is meeting its objectives of changing lives of low income earners.
Chavula-Chirwa therefore encouraged customers to patronise the promotion saying only three weeks to before the grand prize of MK1o million.
The promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
Dubbed ‘Bandulo Bandulo’, the promotion will give all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic
cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!
Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.
The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.
A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.
Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.
All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121