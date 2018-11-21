Airtel bundles usages up to 50% as MK10m up for grabs in Bandulo Bandulo promotion

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi says about 50% of its customers has been engaged in the ongoing Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion.

The company has therefore assured its subscribers that bundles will continue even though the promotion ends in two weeks time.

Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Frank Magombo told journalists on Monday after the 13th draw of the promotion that the company was excited with the response it has received from customers.

Magombo assured customers that bundles usage on the network will continue even though the promotion comes to an end next month.

He therefore reminded customers of the remaining MK10 million as the overall prize urging customers to buy more bundles.i

During the draw Memory Mhone from Balaka was made another millionaire

She is based Andiamo – Montfort community hospital.

She is aged 25 and works as Lab Technician

Airtel Bandulo Bandulo turns Nkhatabay pieceworker into millionaire.

The promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International

or roaming bundle.

And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!

Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.

The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.

A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.

Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.

All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121