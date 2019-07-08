By Arkangel Tembo

Airtel Malawi on Wednesday donated 10 brand new HP Desktop computers with a 4G MiFi router pre-loaded with a 100-gigabyte data bundle starter pack to Mangochi Community Technical College.

Airtel Money Marketing Manager Tione Kafumbu said the donation was in line with government’s plan to scale up e-learning in the delivery of ICT education and training thereby offering improved access to lifelong learning.

“Most of our learners do not have access to educational ICT facilities hence the donation of these computers, ’’ Kafumbu said.

He said Airtel is passionate about changing the lives of the vulnerable and believes in unlocking potential among youths in the country.

“We know that government would like to further e-learning to mitigate human resources in some schools especially in rural areas through increased access to electronic educational facilities,” Kafumbu said.

Mangochi Community Technical College Principal Mbasa Mwawembe commended Airtel for the donation describing it as timely.

“Airtel has been providing various educational supports to schools countrywide including our technical college and this demonstrates true meaning of corporate social responsibility,” Mwawembe said.

He said the computers will not only benefit Mangochi Community Technical College but also improve the quality of teaching and learning for the surrounding schools that do not have access to ICT learning tools.