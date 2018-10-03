LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There was panic amongst mobile users in Malawi on Monday after two giant telecommunication companies Airtel Malawi and TNM effected barring unregistered SIM Card per regulator’s deadline.

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) put September 30, 2018 a timeline for all mobile users to register their SIM Cards as the way of regulating their mobile usage.

Thereafter, both TNM and Airtel rolled out sensetisation campaign coupled with registration till last Sunday when the exercise was closed.

Come Monday, October 1, all unregistered SIM Cards were deactivated from both networks renting mobile users in the country to be panic.

But Airtel says its customers have an opportunities to register and reactivate their SIM Cards that they continue enjoying the services

Norah Chavula Chirwa, Airtel Malawi Corporate and PR manager told journalists during the sixth draw in the ongoing ‘Bandulo Bandulo’, the promotion that customers still have time to register their numbers.

She said all Airtel shops and agents are ready to carry on the exercise.

Chirwa expressed gratitude over the promotion’s feedback saying its uplifting low income customers.

She therefore encouraged also subscribers patronizing the promotion coupled with SIM Card registration.

The promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International

or roaming bundle.

And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!

Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash