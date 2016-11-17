LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi, one of the country’s leading Telecommunication Company, has pulled out sponsorship for Malawi Queens after having a successful three-year stint with the African continent champions.

Airtel pumped in K360 million for the Queens after signing the contract which ran from 2014 to 2016.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post on Thursday, Airtel Malawi’s Corporate Communications & CSR Manager, Norah Chavula-Chirwa, said the company was leaving the Queens with a happy face considering the world class level the team has reached.

Chavula said the company’s departure was to give other interested institutions, firms to pick up the hype it has left with the team.

She added that Airtel has achieved its ultimate goal of uplifting the sport of netball in Malawi to attain the renowned stature that it now has.

”We have now come to the end of the contract and Airtel, believing we have achieved the medium to long term objectives of the sponsorship, will not be renewing the contract. We believe leaving on such a high note will pave way for other willing sponsors to support the sport and take it to another level as well as afford other sports sectors in the country the chance to equally flourish from our support.

“When we initially decided to support the sport of netball and the Malawi Queens 3 years ago; it was out of our immense belief that the level of the quality and skill of the sport had so much potential to grow and become greater than it was at that time.

“Our objective was to help make netball flourish and now at the end of these 3 years, it is satisfying to witness our investment bearing fruits and our objectives achieved Not only have our Queens reached their potential by breaking into the top 3 in the world and reclaimed their no.1 spot in Africa, but the overall local sport of netball from the grassroots has advanced to new heights in both skill and quality”, said Chavula.

When asked whether other companies will match with Airtel financial muscle it poured to the Queens considering ailing economy the country is going through currently, Chavula said her company’s support was based on developing the sport.

She said the funds channeled to the team were equally and intelligently used, thus, the company believes that little resources which might come in future from other firms will add value to the team.

She said MK360 million netball sponsorship departure is on the conviction that the company have not only managed to establish a stable foundation for the sport; but have also adequately assisted in raising the quality of the sport of netball both locally and internationally to what it is now including changing the public perception of the sport.

Chavula therefore lauded the team on how resources have enabled and empowered the Queens to participate in various renowned tournaments including the World netball Series, All the Africa and Commonwealth games, and the just ended Fast5.

“The Queens have consistently conquered the netball world while at the same time refined the sports quality and level of play. Airtel cherishes the relationships that we have created during this period so far. We would like to thank our partners, NAM, the Malawi government through the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports & Manpower Development, Malawi National Council of Sports, the media and all our various stakeholders for their efforts in granting us the opportunity to partner and be a part of something great by uplifting the sport of netball in Malawi to attain the renowned stature that it now has.

“To the Queens, the Airtel brand salutes you. You are our pride and as you go forth with your future plans and conquests, we wish you the best in everything as you continue your reign at the top. If you were able to surpass the initial target that we set for you to break into the Top 3 world rankings in just three year. There is nothing that can stop you from raising the bar further by claiming the top spot”, said Chavula.

Malawi Queens have no proper netball facilities and run on a shoestring, yet they always make the country proud. Just last week they won bronze at the Fast5 World Netball Series in Melbourne, Australia.

The players get paltry allowances due to, among other things, inadequate support from the corporate world and government, yet they always prove that poverty is not a stumbling block to success but lack of self-esteem and determination.