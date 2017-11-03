By Maravi Post

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The country’s smartphone network provider Airtel Malawi, will host the final leg of its annual golf tourneys in the capital Lilongwe.

The three-day Airtel Golf Championship is slated for Friday, November 3, to November 5 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

The national tournament will be open to golfers from all golf clubs in the country who will be competing in Championship, A, and B divisions, as well as categories for females and under 18 junior golfers.

Airtel Malawi Enterprise Business Director, Rachael Mijiga told The Maravi Post on Wednesday in an interview that the first tee-off will start from 11:30 am on Friday and will be in a consecutive format.

Mijiga disclosed that the company has hosted golf championship as a platform to interact with their corporate clientele and also recognize and appreciate the talent that is there in the sport of golf.

“With this golf championship, golfers will play according to their handicap and the top 3 finalists from each handicap division will be awarded various golf regalia and miniature trophies.” Mijiga explained.

Over 150 golfers have registered to participate in this grand tournament.