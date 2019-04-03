Airtel excites Lilongwe’s Mvama primary School with desks, reusable sanitary kits

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading telecommunication network provider Airtel Malawi still exciting customers through meaningful social cooperate support on education and health services.

On Wednesday donated 75 desks and reusable sanitary to Mvama Primary School at Area 49 in the capital Lilongwe.

The donation is expected to improve the girl child education who experience challenges when are on menstrual periods.

Mvama Primary School is the second out of a total of 15 primary schools that Airtel Money Trust will be supporting with double seater desks across the country

Two weeks ago we were at Nsambamwali Primary school in Lirangwe, Blantyre where we also donated 75 double seater desks and reusable sanitary kits

Airtel Malawi Senior Zonal Business Manager Misheck Kavuta told reporters after presenting the donation that offer is from the Airtel Money Trust.

He disclosed that the Airtel money trust is money that has earned interest from the Airtel Money business and is used to give back to needy communities in the public education and health sectors”.

Kavuta added that Mvama Primary School will not be the only beneficiaries under the Airtel Money Trust as we are planning to go to other primary schools across the country to donate more desks and re-usable sanitary kits over the next couple of months.

“To the Headmaster, school committee, teachers and students from Mvama Primary School, as you can see, the desks we have brought you today are brand new. So please take care, responsibility and ownership of these desks to ensure that other students after you can use them in the future.

“To the students here, continue to work hard. You are our future leaders and we are counting on you to excel and lead this nation to prosperity,” urges Kavuta.

Cecelia Makutu, Mvama Primary School Headteacher lauded Airtel for the timely support that girl education.

Makutu assured airtel of proper usage of the donated items.

Apart from Airtel’s adopted primary schools Salima Primary and Masenjere Primary in Nsanje, the schools set to receive the desks were all recommended to Airtel by the Ministry of Education