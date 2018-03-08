LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much excited Airtel Kuufira Bonanza promotion is coming to an end whose grand draw is slated for March 14 in the capital Lilongwe.

The grand cash prize for the first, second and third lucky winners will walk away with MK5 million,the MK3 million and MK2 million respectively.

The promotion comes to an end on March 1 whose weekly draw was conducted on Wednesday at Malawi’s leading smartphone network provide, Airtel’s headquarters in the capital Lilongwe.

In the final draw witnessed Area 30 police officer Griffin Watch wrapping up the promotion with MK1 million while carpenter Dzitsotso from Mchinji winning MK200,000 for weekly draws.

Both Watch and Dzitsotso got surprised with the prizes gotten from the promotion while lauding Airtel for the life charger innovations.

Airtel Malawi’s Head Data and Marketing, Masiye Mazaza expressed gratitude towards the promotion’s impact it has made to customers.

Mazaza was delighted with the revenue generated since the inception of the promotion saying it was worth for the business.

“We are urging our customers to remain with our network while waiting for the grand draw whose prize are MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million for the first, second and third lucky winners respectively. The final draw is slated for March 14, 2018,” said Mazaza.

Airtel Malawi in December excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year in Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

During the promotion, customers were getting free data for a day when topping up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Customers were also enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by topping up with MK100) could get 100 free SMS when they sent 1 SMS.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customers were automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that subscribers were wining MK1 million weekly at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.