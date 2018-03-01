LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s leading smartphone network provider, Airtel Malawi continues exciting its customers by making them millionaires over night and changing lives for the better in Airtel Kuufira Bonanza promotion.

On Wednesday, another millionaire was made namely Ben White Dikolimana, Blantyre businessman who did not believe that will have additional funds for his house project.

Dikolimana confessed to have not expected to amass such money during the 12th draw of the promotion at the company’s head office in the capital Lilongwe.

“I cant believe this surprise. I am very happy to win the money. We are undergoing difficult time financially and to win such big amount of money is worth to cherish,” excited Dikolimana .

Airtel Malawi Marketing manager, Tione Kafumbu expressed gratitude towards the promotion’s impact is making to customers.

Kafumbu observed that since the inception of the promotion, the revenue generated through rechargeable vouchers has increased tremendously.

He therefore assured customers of more promotions ahead to change their lives for the better.

Airtel Malawi in December excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year in Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by topping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.