LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza still exciting customers with eighth draw that witnessed a Karonga retired civil servant Yollam Nyasulu walking away with MK1 million.

Not only that but also Ross Banda was over the moon when he emerged one of the lucky winners of MK200,000 in weekly draws.

Banda, a Ndilande resident in Blantyre confessed that it was his first time in life to win in a promtion.

He therefore encouraged other Airtel subscribers to patronise the promotion to experience the magic of Kuufira bonanza.

Airtel Engagement and Governance Manager Emily Manda told the news conference after the eighth draw in the on going Kuufira bonanza on Wednesday at its headquarters in the capital Lilongwe that the promotion is transforming customers for the better.

Manda said the company expects total economic transformation of its customers at the end of the promotion in a month time.

Airtel Malawi in December excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year in Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by topping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.