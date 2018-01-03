LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza on Wednesday surprised Nkhotakota bicycle operator (Kabanza), Grant Kamphinda with MK1 million in the fourth draw after the lucky winner.

Not only but also a Lilongwe-Area 23-second clothes seller Judith Mwakawanga got away with MK200, 000 during the same draw.

The duo sounded alarmed with the prizes as they did not expect to win such prizes from Airtel

Kamphinda, bicycle operator said will plan for the cash once he gets from Airtel but lauded the company for the promotion.

On the other hand, Mwakawanga disclosed that the cash will boast her business as it will top u the capitol of the business.

So, far 24 subscribers have emerged lucky winners in four week since the launch of the bonanza which last for 13 weeks in February.

Airtel Money Manager Tione Kafumbu told reporters in the capital Lilongwe after the draw that KUUFIRA SUMMER BONANZA continues to change people’s lives for the better

Kafumbu cited the emerging a bicycle operator as lucky winner of one million Kwacha that overnight becomes a millionaire.

He therefore encouraged subscribers to continue buying more credit that they become millionaires saying the promotion is real.

Airtel Malawi in December, 2017 excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by toping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.