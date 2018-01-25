LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi’ customers were on Wednesday cautioned on fraudulent tricksters in the on going Kuufira Summer bonanza that they shouldn’t robed their money upon receiving unanimous messages of being the lucky winners.

The warning comes amid increase of case of misguided individuals who are using various companies’ promotions by demanding money from the general public to facilitate the transfer of the money prizes gotten in the promotions.

Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza is not exceptional hence the caution to its subscribers of treading careful with such unscrupulous individuals.

The company’s Airtel Money Manager Tione Kafumbu told the news conference after the seventh draw in the on going Kuufira bonanza that any lucky winner in the promotion gets direct calls from Airtel of informing them of their prizes without demanding extra money.

Kafumbu said if anyone demands money from the lucky winner, the customer must report immediately to the company and police for possible action.

He therefore lauded customers for fully patronising the promotion saying it continues changing people’s lives economically.

In the seventh draw, witnessed Karonga District Hospital’s clinical officer, Mbaliti Mbukwa winning MK1 million and two Malawians of Indian origin walking away with MK200,000 as lucky winners in the weekly draw.

Airtel Malawi in December excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year in Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by toping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.