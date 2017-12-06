LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In its continued quest to excite customers in this festive season, the country’s leading Smartphone and network provider Airtel Malawi on Wednesday launched a new platform to use when purchasing data bundles.

Dubbed as “PaNet Easy”, the service targets new subscribers by providing convenient platform of toping up their data bundles of choice directly.

This product replaces the old way of purchasing credit data whereby customers used to top up first then dialling *301# that follows further instructions.

With “PaNet Easy” customers need to buy a scratch card for data of 30MB and 170MB bundles denominations pegged at MK150 and MK500 respectively.

With the PaNet Easy Scratch card, the subscriber can now access the internet in three easy steps; simply scratch, load and browse.

Customers therefore simply load the PaNet scratch card dial then dialling *401*PIN#, and *404# in order to check their bundle balance.

Emmanuel Kasambala, Airtel Malawi Marketing Director told news conference in the capital Lilongwe that customers deserved better purchasing model of data bundles.

Kasambala assured the subscribers that the data buddle scratch card will be available in all retail shops across the nation.

“As a customer-centric brand, we listened to the feedback, adapted it and have produced the PaNet Easy scratch card for our customers who prefer and enjoy the convenience of topping up their specific data bundle of choice directly.

“Customers can now focus on topping up data on its own. With the PaNet Easy Scratch card, the subscriber can now access the internet in three easy steps; simply scratch, load and browse. This is the first of its kind on data bundle purchasing,” lauded Kasambala.

This comes a few days that the company also excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by toping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.