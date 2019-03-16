Chalamba (right) presenting cheque to Chiwusiwa

By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smartphone network provider Airtel Malawi on Thursday donated MK20 million to the Department of Disaster Management (Dodma) to assist flood victims in various places across the nation

This comes after Dodma this week announced that 56 people have died due to the floods while total of 184,589 households (approximately 922,945 people) have been affected and 16,545 households (approximately 82, 725 people) have been displaced.

Airtel’s Legal and Regulatory Director and company secretary Hlupekire Chalamba told the news conference after presenting the donation in the capital Lilongwe that as a responsible and caring corporate citizen, Airtel could not stand by and not do anything.

“This donation may not be much in comparison to the level of devastation that is currently growing by the day, but it is our hope that it will somewhat give the affected families and households a chance to recover from this calamity and hope to start rebuilding their lives.

“To the Department of Disaster Management, it is our hope that this support will help in reinstating strength, courage and hope for all those affected,” she said.

She then appealed to other stakeholders to across the country to reach out and support the victims.

“Ndife Amodzi and together we can help make a difference and bring hope and restoration to these communities,” Chilamba added.

James Chiwusiwa, Dodma’s Director for Risk Reduction lauded Airtel for the timely support assuring the company of proper usage of funds.

Chiwusiwa called upon other well-wishers to their rescue saying tents are currently needed in affected floods areas.

The floods affected the Southern Region where property, including houses were damaged.

The department of disaster there disclosed that 187 camps have been set in 14 districts across the region.

Airtel this week has been on social corporate support to various sectors of the society including Lilongwe Technical College computer donation, Mtandire Tingathe’s MK6 million support.