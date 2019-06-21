Smiles as Airtel donates Computers to Thumbwe College-Pic Arkangel Tembo

By Arkangel Tembo

Airtel Malawi on Wednesday donated 10 desktop computers and a router to Thumbwe Community College in Chiradzulu in a bid to compliment Government efforts in the promotion of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in schools and communities in the country.

Airtel Malawi Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Communications Manager, Norah Chirwa said the donation was in line with the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative aimed at enhancing ICT education in communities especially for the less privileged.

“Airtel believes that in our small way we can help Government’s efforts to scale up e-learning in the communities,” she said.

Chirwa said Thumbwe Community College is the fifth out of a total of 11 Technical Colleges that Airtel Money Trust is supporting with brand new computers across the country.

She said other Technical Colleges that have received a similar donation since the exercise commenced this year are Lilongwe, Milonga, Kaponda and Chilombwe.

“All the 11 technical schools set to receive the computers were all recommended to Airtel by the Directorate of Technical and Vocational Training at the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development,” the Manager added.

Chirwa said through the Airtel Money Trust Fund is money set aside from interest earned from the mobile money business that goes back to communities in need across the country under Airtel’s flagship corporate social Responsibility program called Touching Live.

Other activities under the Airtel Money Touching Lives programme are the donation of double seater desks, of which 150 of them have so far been donated to Nsambamwali Mvama and Sambakunsi schools.

“The plan is to support over 10 primary schools with double seater desks and reusable sanitary kits,” Chirwa pointed out.

Thumbwe Community College Principal, Peter Kabotha said the donation would go a long way in the vision of promoting the participation of young people and girls’ participation in science based innovations.

“We are indeed so grateful to Airtel Malawi for this generous gesture which will enable the youth to access information communication technologies in a safe secure place,” he stated.