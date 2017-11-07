By Maravi Post

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s telecommunications service provider, Airtel Malawi on Wednesday donated disability equipments worth 2.5 million Kwacha to the Ministry of Gender to improve mobility of the physically challenged people.

Among the donated items include wheelchairs, tricycles, wooden and metal crutches.

Airtel Malawi Executive Director Charles Kamoto said the donation manifest the company’s commitment to support the welfare of physically challenged persons.

Kamoto added that the resources offered will meet the ministry’s objective to enable and empower the physically challenged to become independent, productive citizens especially youth.

“The company recognize the gap that lives among the physically challenged in terms of mobility due to inadequate funding. The donation will support in rehabilitation, resources treatment and indeed education,” said Kamoto.

Received the equipment, Minister of Gender Dr. Jean Kalirani lauded the company for the timely donation saying will go along way to improve mobility amongst the challenged.

Kalirani assured Airtel that the donated items will be given to the intended beneficiaries.

The minister therefore urged other firms to emulate Airtel gesture saying the ministry was facing numerous challenges.

In 2015 , Airtel Malawi procured also 100 wheelchairs and tricycles to Malawi Against Physical Disabilities (MAP) in Blantyre.