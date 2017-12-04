LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading Smartphone and network provider Airtel Malawi on Monday excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above..

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by toping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.

Emmanuel Kasambala, Airtel Malawi Marketing Director told news conference in the capital Lilongwe that customers must value their monies with exciting products to improve their mobile phone experience through extra minutes.

“Let the “Kuufira fever begins! The first draw will be done on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. But until then, as I already intermitted at the begging; stay tuned as we will be unveiling a few other exciting additional to some of our products over the next few days,” assures Kasambara.

Last month Airtel launched a “PA NET DATA TIPS Campaign”, the initiative aims at equipping customers for proper usage of data amid improved network which is consuming much credit data.