SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-In its quest for social corporate responsibility commitment, the country’s leading smartphone network provider Airtel Malawi on Thursday donated three blocks and 180 desks to Salima LEA School (SALEA).

The donation is expected to improve learning environment among pupils.

Established in 1958 established with the capacity of 3,142 learners, SALEA was adopted by Airtel Malawi in 2002 to provide social needs.

Since then, the company has been able to provide funds for water bills, looking after teachers welfare, supporting physically challenged children and among others.

Chris Sukasuka Head of Airtel Money said that it has been an exciting and fulfilling 7year journey with Salima Primary School to continue supporting the school until all its educational resource needs are fulfilled.

“The donation today is from the Airtel Money Trust, which is money that has earned interest from the Airtel Money business and is used to give back to needy communities in the public education and health sectors,” says Sukasuka.

Christopher Kumikundi, District Education Manager (DEM)lauded Airtel for being the trusted partner.

Kumikundi observed that most schools in the district do not have proper school learning conditions. donated SALEA block

“This is milestone for improvement of primary School education as six classes will be in good learning conditions,” lauded Salima DEM.

Harry Nyadira Headteacher expressed gratitude also to the company for the timely intervention.

Nyadira said the support will go along to cushion poor learning environment.