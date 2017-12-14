LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In its quest towards social corporate responsibility commitment, the country’s leading telecommunication company Airtel Malawi on Thursday hosted an early Christmas celebration with Mtendere Children Home at Lumbadzi in the central district of Dowa.

The company also donated assorted items to the organization including food stuff (cooking oil, sugar), blankets, school writing materials, and sanitary kits for girls, school bags, fairly used clothes among others.

To spice up the celebration, Airtel excited the children with jumping castles, games, painting and individual gifts.

Airtel Malawi Customer Service Director Sibusiso Nyasulu told Journalists that the companies always want to uplift communities, touch lives and listening to life stories of triumph above adversity.

Nyasulu added that life without giving others with little available is not part of Airtel core business to the society hence the early Christmas celebration.

“Christmas is a celebratory season that needs the spirit of sharing to flourish. There is more happiness in giving than in receiving. We therefore humbled to interact and have fun with the young ones today,” excited Nyasulu.

Mtendere Children Home Administrator Grecian Chisema lauded Airtel to timely support with food items, blankets donation saying will go a long way to change lives.

Chisema therefore appealed to other companies, individuals and well-wishers to emulate Airtel gesture as the facility has numerous challenges of accommodating many unprivileged children.

Established in 2005 by Napoleon Dzombe, the facility accommodates 108 children ranging from five years to 16.

The organization has primary and secondary schools which so far produced 14 university graduates since its inception.