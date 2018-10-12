LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smartphone service provider Airtel Malawi on Thursday ventured into a partnership with KWESE TV that subscription payments be made via mobile money.

This according to the two companies will reduce their customers time and costs they take to pay TV services.

The development also comes a few months after Airtel partnered with First Merchant Bank (FMB) that empowered customers to transact between the two banking platforms.

Breaking the deal to press in the capital Lilongwe, Airtel Marketing Director Frank Magombo expressed gratitude over the partnership saying will go along to serve customers better.

Magombo said the partnership with Kwese is yet another avenue for subscribers to enjoy the simplicity, security and utmost convenience that Airtel money provides.

“From now on, our Airtel money customers will be able to pay their Kwese TV subscriptions from their Airtel Money Wallet. All customers have to do is simply dia *211#, select TV, then “Kwese”, enter their “account number”, followed by the subscription category that they want, and their Kwese TV subscription will be activated instantly, thereby bringing convenience right at our customers’ doorsteps,” delighted Magombo.

Kwese TV Country Manager Wonder Msiska disclosed that the company partnered with Airtel due to quality mobile services offered that reaches out more customers across the country.

Msiska expressed satisfactory over the support Malawians are providing over the one year the company entered the market.

He therefore assured Kwese TV viewers of the continual quality entertainment family services.