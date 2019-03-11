By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading Airtel Malawi has partnered with Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) in electronic bill payments to their customers.

The development comes following recent reports from the Reserve Bank on electronic money payments hitting a record MK100 billion per day.

This has promoted Airtel pairing utility service provider LWB on a bill payment service option for the Water Board’s prepaid water meter system.

Airtel Managing Director, Charles Kamoto told The Maravi Post through a press statement that the bill payment service will work by allowing LWB customers to make payments on the Airtel Money platform *211# and instantly receive a token, for their prepaid meters in order to access potable water in the city of Lilongwe.

“After Lilongwe Water Board introduced the prepaid water bill system to cater to the evolving needs of its customers, we did not hesitate to integrate the two systems in order to give our customers the chance to conveniently purchase water tokens on the Airtel Money platform and experience more financial freedom with their mobile money wallets,” explained Kamoto.

LWB Chief Executive Officer Engineer, Alfonso Chikuni therefore lauded Airtel Money for bringing convenience to their prepaid customers.

“Now our customers will spend less time on acquiring water tokens as they will now be able to purchase them right from their mobile phones,” Chikuni said.

Lilongwe Water Board is one of Airtel Money’s veteran bill payment partners since the year 2014 and is one of Airtel Money’s 6 utility bill partners in addition to Escom, Blantyre Water Board, Northern Region Waterboard, Southern Region Waterboard, and Central Region Waterboard