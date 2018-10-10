LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smartphone network provider Airtel Malawi has announced the 2018 5th edition of the Braille competition.

Dubbed as ‘Braille Cup’ for Primary Schools will be held at Lilongwe Model Primary School in Falls, Lilongwe from Thursday 11th to Friday 12th October.

Receiving the symbolic cheque from Airtel Malawi who pumped in MK3 million towards the competition on Tuesday morning, the Deputy Director of Special Needs & Inclusive Education from the Ministry of Education, David Njaidi expressed that this time round, 48 students from 16 schools from across the country would be participating.

“We have maintained the number of participating schools and prizes, and part of this is partly due to the ongoing support Airtel gives us which goes a long way in supporting reading activities for children that read using braille in primary schools.,” David Njaidi explained.

According to Airtel’s Corporate Communications & CSR Manager Norah Chavula-Chirwa, Airtel is a proud partner of the Ministry of education and it’s National Reading Programme, and continues to believe in the platform that the Braille Cup offers primary school students to showcase their reading talent and sharpen their skills.

The Braille Cup is a national academic competition for students with visual impairment in Malawi and is part of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology’s National Reading Program (NRP)’s approach to improve reading instructions among all learners including those with disabilities.

Airtel Malawi has been sponsoring the competition since 2015 to the total value of MK15.5 million.