LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading telecommunication network, Airtel Malawi staff members on Wednesday donated blood to Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) as part of its social corporate responsibility.

The donation comes amid insufficient of blood in MBTS stock that the service is unable to supply enough blood across the country.

James Palapando head of centre, MBTS’ Lilongwe told The Maravi Post that the service yearly collects 60,000 pints against 120,000 pints needed.

Palapando said it’s a responsibility of every Malawian to donate blood as the demand is high to serve lives.

He therefore lauded Airtel for timely intervention to cushion the services’ stock shortage.

Mishek Kavuta, Airtel Malawi’s Head of Home Broadband said the company values its customers’ well-fare hence the support.

Kavuta observed that as a serving brand thought of supporting the service with blood

About 83 pints were collected during the event that took place at Airtel Malawi Head office in the capital Lilongwe.

Yearly on June 14, the globally commemorates World Day blood donation