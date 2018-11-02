LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smartphone network provider, Airtel Malawi on Thursday eased financial burden that is still engulfing Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) with MK1 million for its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The association requires MK4 million to host the AGM on November 17, this year for elective and refresher training among others of the agenda.

Speaking after received the money, Charles Wahara, SWAM’s Treasure lauded Airtel for the timely financial support.

Wahara commended the company for being trusted partner saying, ” Airtel has shot us in the arm. Despite that we need about MK4 million. The money will help us to start preparing the AGM.

“Among key agendas at the AGM including elections of new office bearers, refresher training that this money will finance facilitators. We still need any support for the meeting.

Airtel’s Corporate Communications & CSR Manager Norah Chavula-Chirwa said the company appreciates the role sports media body play in promoting sports in the country.

Chavula-Chirwa lauded the association for advancing Airtel sport programs including Top 8 saying through objective reporting, the sport has been a darling to Malawians.

“We will always support media sports body as they serve the company’s sports development agenda including netball, golf, football and among others. This the reason we didnt hesitate with the financial support when association approached us,” said Chavula-Chirwa.