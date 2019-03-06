By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– In its quests to improve network coverage in hard to reach rural area, the country’s leading smartphone network provider Airtel plans to offer new tower to the neglected Chizumulu Island customers.

This is part of the company’s year long project of installing over 80 new towers across Malawi.

In the a press statement released on Tuesday and made available to The Maravi Post, Airtel Managing Director Charles Kamoto disclosed that the new network tower will be the first ever on the island.

He said the program is part of the network leader’s ongoing exercise to roll out over 80 new 2G/3G network sites in the country’s rural areas.

Kamoto said that the aim of these new sites is to afford more people the opportunity to connect with others and create opportunities on our network.

“As part of its ongoing investment towards the expansion of network coverage in rural areas, leading telecommunications network, Airtel Malawi has announced plans to roll out a new network site on Chizumulu island.

“We have so far rolled out over 50 brand new network sites across the country since April last year, as we would like to reach out to customers in the rural areas,” explained Airtel Managing Director, Charles Kamoto.

Meanwhile, the first consignment of equipment has already been ferried to the island with the anticipated date of commission scheduled for around April this year.