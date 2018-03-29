LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smartphone service provider, Airtel Malawi has rolled out “One Airtel” (formally known as One Network) which will an able customers traveling outside the country using data bundle at a cheaper price.

The innovation aims at helping those planning to travel to any of 15 countries over the Easter Holiday which the company has listed.

Customers will be using Airtel Roaming bundles (One Network) in countries such as Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, DRC, Congo Brazzaville, Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia, Niger, Chad, Gabon, Ghana, Madagascar, Seychelles and India.

To access the “One Airtel”, For subscribers need to just dial *121# to subscribe and enjoy 100mbs data and 10 mins for just MK5,000.

Norah Chavula-Chirwa, Airtel Malawi’s CSR & Corporate Communication Manager told The Maravi Post in an interview on Wednesday that the innovation is to help customers traveling outside the country to enjoy the network internet with affordable data.

Chavula-Chirwa added that the innovation was part of Easter holidays offer from the company.

“We want our customers to stay connected with their loved ones when traveling outside the country while enjoying affordable data usage,” says Chavula-Chirwa.

This comes a few weeks after the company lapsed up the Kuufira Summer Bonanza promotion that witnessed several customers becoming millionaires over night.