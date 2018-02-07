LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’ leading smartphone network provider Airtel Malawi says all required mechanisms are in place for mass Sim Card registration to its customers.

The company indicates that the registration is under way in all its service centres with expectation to roll out in rural areas across the country.

Airtel is responding to Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA’s order for Sim Cards registration till April 2018.

Addressing the news conference at its Headquarters in the capital Lilongwe after the ninetieth draw in the on going Kuufira Summer Bonanza, Airtel Malawi’s Voice, SMS, VAS and Aquisition Head, Thokozani Kamkondo assured customers that all is set for the exercise.

Kamkondo emphasized the need for all subscribers even those on Airtel Money to go through the registration process.

“We have just started the registration in all our service centres that soon will roll out in rural areas that customers be registered.

“The exercise is not sparing anyone including those on Airtel Money. On Kuufira Summer Bonanza, the promotion is transforming many Malawian economically as more customers are currently patronising the bonanza,” excited Kamkondo.

During the draw, witnessed a Kasungu merchandise seller, Fosten walking away with MK1 million while a Lilongwe Technical College student Lakalaka emerged one of the lucky winners of MK200,000 in weekly draws.

Airtel Malawi in December excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year in Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by topping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.