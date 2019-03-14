Airtel Money Head Chris Sukasuka handing over computers to LTC Principal Mvalo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– As part of its continued corporate social responsibility ‘Touching Lives’ program, leading telecoms network provider Airtel on Wednesday donated 10 new brand computers and Wifi to Lilongwe Technical College (LTC).

The donated new state of art computers will improve IT library at the college that students will be up to date with world of internet.

Airtel Money Head Chris Sukasuka observed that it was the company’s Touching Live program to improve vulnerable communities on health and education.

Sukasuka therefore advised beneficiaries to make use the equipment for intended purposes

“So, please take responsibility and ownership of these computers and Wifi routers in the lab to ensure other after you are granted the same opportunity and access to these facilities.

“Continue to work hard. The internet has a plethora of information and knowledge at just click of your fingertips. You are our future leader. We are counting on you to excel and lead this nation to prosperity”, advises Sukasuka.

Lilongwe Technical College Principal Suzgika Mvalo lauded Airtel Money for the timely donation of the equipment.

Mvalo assure the company of the proper usage of the donated items.

Airtel Malawi through Airtel Money Trust this week has reached various communities to bail out their challenges on education sector, disaster among others.

donated computers in the LTC Lab

On Monday donated start-up capital loans worth MK6 million to 28 graduates from Tingathe’s Mitchana ya Geni youth program.

The funds from Airtel Money Trust aims at improving the social-economic status of underprivileged communities under the health and education sectors.