Airtel Money excites Ntchisi Sambakusi’ primary School with desks, reusable sanitary kits

NTCHISI-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading telecommunication network provider Airtel Malawi on Thursday donated 75 desks and reusable sanitary to Sambakusi Primary School at Nthondo Traditional Authority (T.A) in the central district of Ntchisi.

The company continues to excite customers through meaningful social cooperate support on education and health services.

The donation is expected to improve the girl child education who experience challenges when are on menstrual periods.

Opened in 1908 with 649 pupils under Nkhoma CCAP Synod, Sambakusi Primary School is the third out of a total of 15 primary schools that Airtel Money Trust will be supporting with double seater desks across the country

Airtel Money Marketing manager Tione Kafumbu told reporters after presenting the donation that offer is from the Airtel Money Trust.

He disclosed that the Airtel money trust is money that has earned interest from the Airtel Money business and is used to give back to needy communities in the public education and health sectors”.

Kafumbu added that Sambakusi Primary School’s selection for the donation was initiated by Ministry of Education that analysed the needs of rural schools.

“Sambakusi Primary school will not be the only beneficiaries under the Airtel Money Trust as we are planning to go to other primary schools across the country to donate more desks and re-usable sanitary kits over the next couple of months.

“To the Headmaster, school committee, teachers and students from Sambakusi Primary School, as you can see, the desks we have brought you today are brand new,”said Kafumbu.

He urges, “So please take care, responsibility and ownership of these desks to ensure that other students after you can use them in the future.

“To the students here, continue to work hard. You are our future leaders and we are counting on you to excel and lead this nation to prosperity”.

Axwell Tafatatha Sambakusi Primary School Headteacher lauded Airtel for the timely support that girl education.

Tafatatha assured airtel of proper usage of the donated items.

Promise Chimphepo, Standard 7 pupil echoed with her headteacher for the timely donation saying sitting on the flour was detrimental to most girls to attend classes.

In April, Airtel was also at Mvama Primary school in Lilongwe where the company also donated 75 double seater desks and reusable sanitary kits