LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smart phone and telecommunication company Airtel Malawi on Wednesday partnered with First Merchant Bank (FMB) on mobile money banking which their customers will be able to use the two companies’ services easily.

Airtel customers who have linked their accounts, will now be able to transfer their Airtel Money to their FMB bank account and vice versa as well as push money from their bank to other mobile money wallets.

Airtel Money will offer FMB customers similar access to extended banking hours via our robust mobile money infrastructure of 15,000 plus agents countrywide.

Addressing the news conference on Wednesday, Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto guaranteed customers to experience the convenience and security of mobile banking.

Kamoto therefore assured customers of his company’s continual of making strides, ” and be in the forefront of the financial inclusion agenda through the provision of mobile-oriented financial services that are safe, secure and convenient for Malawi’s both banked and unbanked masses”.

“It goes without saying that with winning partnership such as these, our quest to grow and expand the Airtel Money mobile money footprint with our widest agent network and coverage will continue. Keep watching the space,” added Kamoto.

Echoing on the same FMB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fernando Rodrigues said the service that allows Airtel Agents to purchase e-value from any FMB Branch.

“The Bank has put in place dedicated counters for agents for this service. Once payment is made at the FMB counter, e-value will automatically be loaded into the agent’s e-wallet.

“Innovation and supreme service are at the core of FMB. Going forward, the Bank intends to continue this trajectory of ‘firsts’ as it creates value for both customers and shareholders,”assures Rodrigues.