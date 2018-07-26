The Malawi Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody a 31-year old ex-con Henry Bauleni for an offence of theft contrary to section 278 of the penal code.

According to Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi the trickster has been thieving from people via electronic transactions from earlier this year at Mangochi township and other parts of the country.

A lot of people in the district have been complaining of related cases in the districts.

The police publicist said on the night of July 23, 2018 Mangochi Police detectives successfully apprehended Henry at his house in the area of traditional authority Mponda in Mangochi in connection to a series of theft offences through a call log follow up.

Daudi added that it is believed that Henry managed to skin MK900,000 from different airtel money agents as well as individuals who have airtel money accounts.

“It is on the record that more than 30 victims were scammed after the suspect convinced them that they have either won a competition or else pretended to be a customer wanting to do cash transactions.

“After conducting a search in his house, the Officers found two cellphones, numerous Airtel simcards and a notebook full of different phone numbers of the victims and their airtel money account pin codes which were being used to hack into their accounts and steal the money,” explains Daudi.

She adds, “The Mangochi Airtel branch have also confirmed that the serial numbers of the simcards of which the Police have recovered from the suspect match with those on record in their system among the scum numbers”.

Meanwhile the suspect has been charged with Theft and will appear before court soon.

The station further cautions the general public to be cautious of such people and not to do any transaction concerning money before confirmation from their nearby service provider’s offices.

The suspect Bauleni hails from Maida village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kapichi in Thyolo.