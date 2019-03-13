Sarah from right receiving MK6million cheque from Airtel

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As part of its corporate social responsibility ‘Touching Lives’ program, leading telecoms network provider Airtel, through funds from the Airtel Money Trust on Monday donated start-up capital loans worth MK6 million to 28 graduates from Tingathe’s Mitchana ya Geni youth program.

Tingathe is a local NGO focused on the provision of vocational, technical and entrepreneurship training that is designed to prepare out school youth at Mtandire in the capital Lilongwe for productive community life.

The funds from Airtel Money Trust aims at improving the social-economic status of underprivileged communities under the health and education sectors.

Tingathe beneficiaries posing photos with Airtel staff

With M6 million donation graduates through Mitchana ya Geni, recipients will access the soft loans of MK200, 000 each to pay after a year.

According to Tingathe’s Founder and Director Sarah Lindeire told The Maravi Post that the donation is the revolving funds that many they benefit.

Lindeire therefore lauded Airtel for timely support towards the program’s implementation which since 2016 has benefited over 360 vulnerable youths.

Airtel Money Board member Frank Mvalo therefore advised the recipients to make use of funds for their financial base improvement.

“To our first group of Mtchana’s, your hard work and commitment to the Tingathe program has already inspired us. So work hard, use this money diligently and grow your respective geni’ into empires so that the next group of 28 young dreamers like you, can benefit from the same year”, urges Mvalo.