Airtel parades Bandulo Bandulo promotion to streets; first draw slates Aug 27

Launched on August 15, the promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic

cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International

or roaming bundle.

The parade that started at Airtel’s head office-city centre, Kawale, Biwi, Falls, old town, city mall via Kaunda road to Area 25, Msungwi customers were instilled with messages of the promotion while encouraging them to register their SIM Cards ahead of government deadline in September.

Airtel’s Marketing Director, Frank Magombo told the news conference that it was necessary for taking the promotion to customers aimed at instilling confidence that the initiative was running.

Magombo said the promotion has also given the company to encourage subscribers to register their SIM cards a head of the due date in September.

“We are impressed with the response gotten from our customers in locations we paraded the promotion. This has also given us an opportunity to popularize the SIM Card registration ahead of Malawi government September deadline.

“We expect all our customers will register as the promotion requires one to register their SIM cards before entry. Therefore to enter the promotion, customers can simply dial *301# and select any of the 6 bundles options displayed for Internet, Local Voice, SMS, Combo Bundles, or International Voice or Roaming Bundles that they prefer,” says Magombo.

And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!

Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.

The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.

A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.

Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.

All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121.