LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- In response to Bwaila Hospital’s call for assistance, telecommunication company Airtel Malawi on Thursday donated medical essentials worth about MK3 million.

Receiving the donation, Lilongwe District Health Officer Dr. Alinafe Mbewe, commended Airtel for the timely donation.

The donated items included, among other items, gluci injections, corphyllin injections, ww-Oxycontin, paracetamol, hydralazine injections, heavy duty sanitary gloves, gauze squares, chlorine, urine dip sticks, Macintosh sheets, sterile gloves, nifocor and nifedipine.

Speaking after donating the items, Airtel Malawi’s Facilities Manager Dorothy Bwanali applauded the hospital staff and mothers for rising above the resource challenges that Bwaila and most hospitals in Malawi are continuing to face.

“The fact that Bwaila Maternity ward delivers up to 50 babies a day against various resource challenges of inadequate medicine, beds and even mattresses is a marvel,” said Bwanali.

On her part, Dr. Mbewe highlighted the Lilongwe DHO’s other health centres like Area 25, Nathenje, Chileka, Mitundu and Kabudula also require support with medical equipment.

“These items have come at the right time for our maternity ward which utilizes a lot of resources due to the number of births we have on a daily basis,” Dr. Mbewe said.