LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi has sponsored two recipients of MISA Malawi’s 2018 media awards, held in May this year, with an all expense weekend trip to South Africa.

Presenting symbolic travel vouchers to the winners on Wednesday, Airtel’s Corporate Communications & CSR Manager Norah Chavula-Chirwa expressed that Airtel has been sponsoring the MISA Malawi World Press Freedom Day gala dinner and Business Journalist of the year award (print and electronic) for the 9th consecutive year.

“For the past 8 years, we have been awarding recipients of this category with a trophy and laptops; but this year, being the 9th, we felt compelled to do something different and offer the awardees an experience that they will remember through an all expense weekend shopping trip to Jo’burg South Africa which we announced at the gala dinner that was held in May this year.”

Receiving their travel vouchers on Wednesday, the top business reporters awardees George Lumwila from MIJ FM, who scooped the award in the electronic category and Ntchindi Meki from Nation Publications, who won in the print category expressed how encouraged and motivated they were to receive the prize from Airtel.

“This award is so unique because it’s the first time a winner from the business reporter category has been awarded the opportunity to experience life outside the country and relax outside of the work environment,” Lumwila, a business reporter for MIJ FM in Blantyre, explained.

Expressing his sentiments, Ntchindi Meki, an Investigative Journalist for Nation Publications expressed that it was a humbling experience to have his work recognized by a professional body like Misa Malawi out of many entries from other journalists.

“This trip from Airtel Malawi is motivation for me to do more investigative articles in the interest of the public,” Meki further attested.

The sponsored Top Business Reporter award from Airtel Malawi includes return Air tickets to Johannesburg South Africa, accommodation at the 4 star Park Inn hotel in Sandton, a half day jo’burg tour and spending money for the award recipients.

Lumwila and Meki will depart for Johannesburg South Africa today (Friday 13th July) and will return on Sunday.