BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)- Malawi’s leading telecommunication company, Airtel Malawi

is set to host this year’s golf tournament slated for Friday, September 29 to Saturday 30, in Blantyre.

In a press statement released on Thursday and made available to The Maravi Post, the tournament, which will tee off with a Shotgun, starts from 11:30 am on Friday 29th September and with Individual Stableford format at 5:30 am on Saturday 30th September, has sparked interest of 175 golfers.

“We had initially planned to host 96 golfers on Saturday 30th September but have had to revise it to start from Friday to accommodate more golfers.

“As hosts of our first tournament this year, the overwhelming support that we have received from golfers, has been amazing and we couldn’t be more excited to engage and network with our clients this weekend,” reads the statement signed by Airtel’s Director of Enterprise Business, Rachel Mijiga.

Airtel Malawi hosts annual golf tournaments at various golf clubs across the country, which feature seasoned golfers, and Airtel’s partners, and corporate customers. It is one of the ways the telecom company engages with its clientele.

Each golfer will receive various branded Airtel items and the winners will receive different golfing paraphernalia as prizes.