By Alick Junior Sichali

Airtel Top 8 finals will be played on 1 July, Sunday not on 30 June as it was earlier stated by Football Association of Malawi [FAM] to happen.

Competitions Manager at FAM, Limbani Matola, has confirmed the development saying the venue of the finals, Bingu National Stadium [BNS], will on Saturday have activities a thing which has prompted FAM to change the day to Sunday.

Matola, who is also in the committee organising games in the Airtel Top 8, however said the change will not have any effect to the preparations of the finals and that supporters of the two teams in the finals should not have doubts.

“We have organised several interesting activities for the supporters, I just urge them to come in large numbers to witness the colourful final,” Matola said.

Teams playing in the final game are Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles.

Nyasa Big Bullets reached the finals after beating Beforward Wanderers 2-1 while Blue Eagles defeated Silver Strikers, 1-0.