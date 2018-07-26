LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi says the best performers of the 2018 Airtel Top 8 edition will be rewarded today at Sunbird Capital in Lilongwe.

The mobile service network provider’s communications manager Norah Chavula-Chirwa said among those to be rewarded will be the outstanding teams, players and the media.

“The event is on at Sunbird Capital from 6pm on Thursday and all is set,” she said.

Eventual champions Blue Eagles, who beat Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in the final match, will receive MK15 million while the People’s Team will get a MK5 million consolation.

Top goal scorer Joseph Kamwendo (two goals) of Be Forward Wanderers will be presented with the tournament’s Golden Boot Award.

There will also be the Best Player Award and both will receive MK500 000 each.

Kamwendo told The Nation Newspaper that he dedicates the award to his Nomads team-mates, fans and his family.

“All I can say is that to God be the glory,” he said.

There will also be awards for best print, radio, online and television journalists and each will receive MK200 000.

The journalists awards were facilitated by Sports Writers Association of Malawi (Swam) and a panel of judges comprising lectures from the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at The Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi and a seasoned sports journalist. They independently assessed the entries against the given set of criteria. n