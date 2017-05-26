BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)— Bingu National Stadium is expected to turn into a boiling pot of emotions this Saturday as cup specialists Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, takes on Moyale Barracks Football Club in the semi-finals of the Airtel Top Eight Trophy.

As usual the football fraternity in the country, has been gripped with frenzied football fever, with both teams promising to display their best performances to cruise to the finals of the prestigious trophy.

Having failed to win any cup in 2016, after it conceded defeat in the finals of Presidential cup, at the hands of Nyasa Big Bullets, Airtel trophy seems to be Moyale’s best chance of silverware this season. This is because the TNM Super League appears to be out of Moyale’s grasp, going by their records in the league.

However, the Kaning’ina lions, as the team is popularly known, have a daunting task to achieve whatever they are planning this Saturday , as they are meeting a team which has a clean record of grabbing cup games

Moyale however, also has a good record in cup games. Despite failing to lift the Super League trophy since its inception, the team grabbed some other prestigious trophies in the country.

Moyale were also responsible for Wanderers’ exit in the Presidential cup last year.

Speaking to media this week, assistant coach for Moyale Barracks FC, Charles Kamanga, confidently challenged the Nomads that his charges will halt the former’s history in inaugural cups by playing a do-or-die game.

“Moyale Football Club, will put to an end that record, because we are aiming for victory come Saturday ,” he said.

The Lions of Kaning’ina have so far, maintained the record of scoring many goals in the quarter finals, beating fellow soldiers 6-2 on aggregate.

However, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers’ Team Manager, Steve Madeira, said his side was preparing well, and eagerly waits to show the Lions of Kaning’ina why they have the unbeatable record in cup games.

“We are prepared in all fronts, mentally and physically. This is a huge game, and we are not the type of team that belittles any game.

“As much as our previous games with Moyale have never been easy, we are prepared to show them what we are made of,” said Madeira.

He added that Saturday’s game will be an opportunity for the Nomads to revenge previous humiliations they suffered after losing to the soldiers.

He further challenged that while Moyale Barracks FC will be looking forward to demolishing his team’s record of victory, his side will use their every ability to stop the Lions of Kaning’ina from inflicting another loss on the Nomads’ record of losses against the soldiers.

Wanderers beat Azam Tigers 3-1 on aggregate to book a place in the semi finals.

Another semi final is between Kamuzu Barracks and Silver Strikers.