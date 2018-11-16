LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smart phone network provider on Wednesday launched a new low-cost mobile phone for its customers called, “Bola Hallo”.

The unveiled handset aims at bridging the country’s prevailing mobile phone penetration gap and connect more people.

The “Bola Hallo” 2G powered feature phone will give subscribers across the country a chance to own a brand new mobile phone.

Airtel’s Marketing Director, Frank Magombo told Journalists after the handset launch that “Bola Hallo” aimed at empowering Malawians with the opportunity to own a brand new phone at an affordable prices.

Magombo disclosed that the new users of the “:Bola Hallo” phone will enjoy 50% instant bonus on all airtel recharges, capped at M5,000 for up to six months from the date of purchase.

“With the new handset, we want to bring the power of mobile telephony to everyone and empower customers with the freedom to access the internet, make calls, and send SMSs all from the purchase of the handset at the price of MK7,500 only.

‘The new phone has 2G internet connectivity FM radio, camera, media player and up to 8G expandable phone memory,” says Magombo.